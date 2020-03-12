SWAT in standoff with man accused of shooting at officers

An armored vehicle and SDPD SUV sit outside an apartment where a man allegedly opened fire on officers in Hillcrest.

SAN DIEGO — A man opened fire on police from a Hillcrest home Thursday, prompting a standoff with SWAT officers, authorities said.

Officers were first called to the apartment, on 4th Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue, around 9:30 a.m., police said. They were told a man at the house wanted to harm himself.

When they arrived, the man shot at them, according to police. Officers took cover behind their vehicles and called for backup, including a SWAT team. More units arrived and called for the man to come out, but he was still hiding inside the apartment unit as of 2 p.m.

Officers did not immediately report any injuries.

San Diego Police Department asked people to avoid the area as the standoff continued into the afternoon:

Please avoid the area of 4th Avenue between Robinson Ave and Pennsylvania Ave due to police activity. Monitor Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/yJys2BgiEJ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 12, 2020

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.