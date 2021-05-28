SWAT in standoff with ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

SkyFOX flies overhead a SWAT situation in Logan Heights, where authorities say a man wanted on felony charges related to a recent shooting is refusing to come out.

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT team was called in Friday morning after police tried to serve a felony warrant for a Logan Heights man believed to be involved in a recent shooting.

Authorities said they tried to serve the warrant some time around 9 a.m., and SWAT was called in because the man holed up inside the home on Ocean View Boulevard near South Evans Street, refusing to come out.

The man is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” according to San Diego Police Department. He is wanted in connection with at least one shooting, officers confirmed, but further details were not immediately available.

More than a dozen police SUVs could be seen lining the residential street, with two ambulances and two large SWAT vehicles also parked outside the house.

