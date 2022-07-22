The charred insides of an SUV are seen on Friday, July 22, 2022 on an Otay Mesa street. (Photo by OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said.

Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.

Video from OnScene.TV shows the interior of the SUV badly charred with damage to its steering wheel, front and back seats, dashboard and broken glass scattered throughout.

The Metro Arson Strike Team is working on the investigation and asking for any witnesses or people in the area with surveillance cameras to contact them.

Tips can be submitted by calling investigators at 619-236-6815.