Suspicious predawn blazes erupt at Chollas View cemetery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pair of suspicious predawn fires Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery prompted an arson investigation.

The two small non-injury blazes at the Chollas View-area cemetery were reported shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames damaged a tent, a picnic table and some “miscellaneous equipment” before crews were able to extinguish the flames, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate, she said.