‘Suspicious package’ at MCAS Miramar shuts down part of base

File – A sign at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — A “suspicious package” found at the post office on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar shut down a portion of the base early Thursday afternoon.

Military officials said the package was discovered around noon.

“The immediate area of USPS office, outdoor equipment center and military post office are off limits until further notice,” the base said on Twitter. “Updates will be made as available.”

Military police were leading the investigation.

