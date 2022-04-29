SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a series of “suspicious fires” in North County, authorities said.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of La Tortuga and Hacienda drives in Vista for reports of a brush fire. Officials on the scene spoke with witnesses who told authorities that they had seen a man attempting to start several brush fires.

This incident came just hours after deputies from the Vista Station were dispatched to a nearby location for another fire.

Later that day, officers with the Oceanside Police Department responded to a call of a man attempting to start a fire roughly two miles away from the first location.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have information on these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.