‘Suspicious’ fire damages vacant Chula Vista building

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters quickly knocked down a suspicious fire in a vacant building in Chula Vista Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Flames broke out shortly before 7 p.m. at a structure in the 700 block of E Street, a former city public works yard, said Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Manroe.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Investigators were looking into what sparked the blaze.

“It’s undetermined right now, but definitely suspicious,” Manroe told FOX 5.