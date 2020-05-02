‘Suspicious’ fire damages motorhome at local scrapyard site

A fire broke out Saturday, May 2, 2020 on SR-67 near the San Vicente Reservoir, damaging a motorhome and outbuildings on the property. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — An early morning fire which investigators are calling “suspicious” damaged a motorhome and other property at a scrapyard site on SR-69 near the San Vicente Reservoir.

Firefighters responded to the incident at just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire is believed to have begun inside of a motorhome on the property and spread to at least three scrap vehicles and other structures, Lakeside Fire Division Chief Bernie Molloy told OnScene.TV.

Molloy said firefighters cut through the property’s sheet metal walls to gain access to the property. The motorhome and outbuildings were destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Because the fire started in the middle of the night, it is being looked at as suspicious, Molloy said.