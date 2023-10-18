CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado police arrested one person Wednesday after a “suspicious device” was found.

Police were investigating a domestic violence incident at a home in the 300 block of H Avenue when they were led to believe there was a suspicious package there, Capt. Dustin Kulling said to FOX 5.

Police evacuated the surrounding homes, established a perimeter and blocked the roadway to vehicular traffic while a bomb squad was called to inspect the device.

Authorities determined the objects posed no threat to the public. Residents were able to return to their homes and the roadway was reopened, Coronado police said in a Facebook post.

One person was taken into custody and charged on domestic violence and weapons charges, according to authorities.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact our agency at (619) 522-7350.