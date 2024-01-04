Elderly woman may have been missing or dead for up to 9 years, police said.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has released new details regarding a suspicious death investigation after a body was found in a freezer last month.

The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 22, when a family visiting from out-of-town discovered a deceased person inside a chest freezer at a residence on the 4900 block of Zion Avenue in Allied Gardens.

Based on the unusual location of the body, SDPD’s Homicide Unit was called in to investigate. While working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, detectives have now identified the body as Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones.

Haxby-Jones, who would have been 81-years-old, is believed to have lived at the residence at some point before her death, SDPD explained. Detectives also believe it is possible that the elderly woman may have been missing or dead for up to 9 years.

The cause of her death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. However, authorities said there were no obvious traumatic injuries to her body.

Detectives are encouraging anyone that may have known her or have relevant information about her to call all the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.