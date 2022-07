Authorities investigate the scene of a “suspicious death” in Lemon Grove on July 22, 2022. (Assad Khalilzadeh/KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday evening were investigating the death of a person in an East County city, calling it “suspicious.”

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Barton Drive in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Patrol units responded to the scene, but at the moment, the homicide team has not been called in, a sheriff’s official said.

Few other details were released about the investigation.

