SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for burglars who have targeted several homes in the San Diego area over the past five weeks, law enforcement said.

Multiple burglaries were reported in the Rancho Peñasquitos and Miramar Ranch neighborhoods between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

Two to four suspects were dressed in hooded sweatshirts, long pants, gloves and face coverings in each case, according to authorities. The suspects were seen arriving in a dark-colored SUV in three of the cases, per SDPD.

“After entering the backyard of the targeted homes, one of the suspects breaks the rear sliding glass door to get inside,” Sharki said. “The burglars primarily target the master bedroom taking jewelry, valuables, and safes.”

Police say the break-in victims were in the homes in the two most recent cases. A family dog was even pepper-sprayed during one case, Sharki added.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, police ask to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.