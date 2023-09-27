SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects they say assaulted two men and a woman back in August.

The attack took place in the Gaslamp Quarter on Sunday, Aug. 6 around 1 a.m., Mark Herring with the San Diego County Police Department explained in a news release.

Authorities say four friends were walking on the 700 block of 6th Avenue, and two unknown suspects were walking on the same block.

The first suspect (S1) accidentally bumped shoulders with the first victim (V1), police said. As the victims continued walking, S1 and suspect 2 (S2) reportedly turned around and confronted them.

According to SDPD, S1 placed both of his hands around V1’s neck and strangled him multiple times. When V2 attempted to stop the fight, S2 began strangling V2 and pushed him to the ground.

While V2 was on the ground, S1 attempted to kicked him in the face but V2 was able to block his foot,” police explained further. S1 then reportedly punched V3 in the face.

Both suspects left the area before police arrived.

V1 had complaint of pain to his neck area, V2 received medical treatment for back injuries and a concussion, and V3 received medical treatment for a concussion and possible fractured skull.

The suspect’s descriptions are as follows:

— S1 is described as a tall Black man in his late 20s to early 30s with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, jeans, white shoes, a gold chain around his neck, and eyeglasses.

Suspect wanted for assault. (Courtesy of SDPD)

— S2 is described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black dress shirt, black dress pants, black shoes, and eyeglasses.

Suspect wanted for assault. (Courtesy of SDPD)

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9500, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.