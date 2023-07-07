SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of being involved in an Escondido carjacking case.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 12, a man told deputies he was driving near the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Circle R Way, law enforcement said, when he noticed a female bicyclist on the side of the road who appeared to be in distress.

He pulled over to check on the woman at which point a black Honda hatchback pulled up behind him, according to SDSO. The suspect stepped out of the Honda and approached the victim with a firearm pointed at him, demanding the victim hand over his wallet and money.

Authorities said the victim told the suspect he didn’t have any money, but they could take his car. The man got into the victim’s car and drove away, followed by the woman who left the scene in the suspect’s Honda.

The victim was not hurt in the incident, SDSO said. The car was also recovered the next day, after it was found abandoned. Both suspects in the carjacking remain at large.

A police sketch of the male suspect in the Escondido carjacking case. (San Diego Sheriff’s Office)

The male suspect was described by SDSO as a man with a heavy build in his 30s to 40s, standing about 5’5″ tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a full beard, curly hair and unknown tattoos above his eyelids. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident.

The female suspect, on the other hand, was described as a light-skinned woman of about the same age. She was wearing a gray t-shirt and riding a purple and green Kent bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 888-565-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.