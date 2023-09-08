SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects connected to a pair of burglaries in San Marcos.

Surveillance video from a Baskin-Robbins located in the 700 block of Nordahl Road captured two separate incidents where two individuals could be seen entering the store after hours, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

First incident

The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on July 14. Authorities say the two suspects accessed a lockbox containing a key to the store by using the correct combination. According to SDSO, they stole about $120 in cash and caused damage to the store’s security system.

Second incident

The second incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on July 17. This time, the two suspects forced their way inside by shattering the front glass door, authorities said, The suspects located and dismantled the store safe, stealing about $1,500 in cash. On top of that, SDSO says damage to the safe is estimated at around $2,500.

Suspects wanted in San Marcos Baskin-Robbins burglaries. (Credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspects wanted in San Marcos Baskin-Robbins burglaries. (Credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspects wanted in San Marcos Baskin-Robbins burglaries. (Credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

A full video of the surveillance footage can be found here.

The first suspect is described as a man standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. The second suspect is described as a man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries is encouraged to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5246, or call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Authorities say a $1,000 reward will be given to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.