Police are searching for an assault and robbery suspect in Lincoln Acres. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN ACRES, Calif. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying and locating two men involved in an assault and robbery case in the Lincoln Acres area.

Around 1 p.m. on May 11, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers with the National City Police Department responded to a scene in the 2500 block of Fenton Place.

Upon arrival, authorities found two victims who had been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, Detective Michael Neumann said in a news release.

The victims told authorities that two men with handguns confronted them in a front yard and forced them to go inside a home, Neumann said.

One of the suspects then robbed one of the victims of their wallet, which reportedly had $250 cash and his identification card inside.

The other victim attempted to disarm the other suspect, but ended up getting shot in the foot during the struggle, according to officials.

The suspects then left the scene in a newer model white Toyota Camry (2018-2023,) with tinted windows and aftermarket rims.

Above is a surveillance picture of the suspect vehicle and a police sketch of one of the victims.

The suspect in the police sketch was described as a man in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build, black hair and acne. No description of the second suspect was available, but the victims heard him referred to as “David” by the other suspect, Neumann said.