SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was exiting his vehicle at 200 47th St. shortly before 9:15 p.m. when suspects shot at him from a nearby creek bed, according to authorities.

The victim, two vehicles and the apartment building behind him were struck by gunfire. Police say shell casings were found in the creek bed.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right upper thigh, in turn, fracturing his femur. Officials say he was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The suspects are still at large and SDPD said there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Southeastern Division Detectives will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.