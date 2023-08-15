SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted robbery, law enforcement announced.

Around 1 p.m. on Aug. 10, a 22-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend were at Skyline Hills Park on the 8200 block of Skyline Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood.

According to SDPD Lt. Carmelin Rivera, two men walked up to the couple to attempt to rob them, while simulating a firearm in their waistbands.

While the woman’s boyfriend walked away to get money out of fear of their safety, officers say the suspects sexually assaulted the woman. The suspects then left the scene southbound through the park, Rivera said.

After the assault, the victims reported it to SDPD. The Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the incident. At this stage, both suspects remain unidentified.

The first suspect was described by SDPD as a 29 to 30-year-old man that stands roughly 5’10” to 5’11” tall with a thin build between 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen with a goatee and was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a man around the same age, roughly 5’9″ to 5’10” tall and 200 pounds, according to SDPD. He had tattoos on his left arm and both wrists. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and blue — possibly Nike — shoes.

Sketches of the suspects from SDPD can be found below.

Sketch of the first suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and sexual assault in Skyline Hills Park. (Courtesy of San Diego Police Department)

Sketch of the second suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and sexual assault in Skyline Hills Park. (Courtesy of San Diego Police Department)

SDPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects’ possible identities to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.