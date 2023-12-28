SAN DIEGO — A suspected smuggling washed ashore near Del Mar Beach Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Control confirmed to FOX 5.

Around 7 a.m., officials said CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) received a report from the Joint Harbor Operations Center of a suspicious panga-style vessel in the area of 11th Street.

AMO responded to the area and located the vessel, along with 16 fuel canisters and two life vests that were located onboard the boat.

At this time, CBP said no arrests have been made in connection with this suspected smuggling incident. The boat was seized by agents and an investigation remains ongoing.

No injuries were reported.