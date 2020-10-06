Suspected smuggling boat found abandoned at a La Jolla beach

Border Patrol agents were called to Windansea Beach in La Jolla Tuesday morning after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned with 16 lifejackets on the beach.

The boat, an open panga-style fishing boat with an outboard motor commonly used in Baja California, was discovered sometime early Tuesday near the intersection of Palomar Avenue and Neptune Place the Border Patrol told FOX 5.

A single Border Patrol agent was guarding the abandoned boat. Additional agents were heading to the scene.

