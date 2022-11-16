Invitation sign on the road Cardiff by the sea. (Adobe Stock Photo)

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s office in a press release.

A woman called 911 shortly before 8:30 p.m. and reported seeing a man walking through her home’s side fence and lurking in her backyard.

Deputies said a pickup truck was seen leaving the area when they arrived. The driver was seen speeding and running through stop signs.

Darren Amador, 51, was pulled over on the 600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Solana Beach, the Sheriff’s office noted.

Surveillance video of the suspect in the backyard matched the driver. Amador was arrested and book into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of prowling, the department said.

Authorities said Amador may be connected to other prowling incidents in the area dating back to April of this year.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.