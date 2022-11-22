One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Nov. 22, 2023, fire officials said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.

Oceanside lifeguards, police and fire units responded to scene shortly before 11 a.m. after multiple reports were given that a female had jumped and did not resurface.

Lifeguards responded from the pier and located the victim at depth on the ocean floor, officials said. The woman was retrieved, brought to the surface and then transferred to rescue boat.

Lifeguards performed CPR in the back of the boat until they met fire personnel at the Harbor Patrol Dock, the release noted.

The female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. Officials did not release any further information on her condition at this time.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.