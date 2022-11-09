A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while allegedly crossing a street illegally on Wednesday morning, police said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while allegedly crossing a street illegally on Wednesday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

A 68-year-old man was reportedly walking from north to south across 6100 Balboa Avenue against a “do not cross” symbol when a 60-year-old male driver traveling eastbound in lane two of 6000 Balboa Avenue entered the intersection on green light, Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle said.

At that time, the driver struck the pedestrian just east of the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver was unharmed, police said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.