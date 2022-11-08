OTAY MESA, Calif. — A suspected human smuggling attempt near Otay Mesa ended in a two-car collision on Tuesday, said a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

A Border Patrol agent in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle around 9:15 a.m. by activating the patrol cars lights and sirens.

The driver of the suspected human smuggling vehicle failed to yield and fled westbound on Otay Mesa road at a high rate of speed, according to officials. Shortly after, the suspected vehicle collided with another motorist between Corporate Center Drive and Emerald Crest Court.

CBP said four individuals, two U.S. citizens and two Mexican citizens, fled on foot from the suspected vehicle and were all apprehended with the help of air support.

Threes of the suspects were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other motorist was not injured in the collision, officials said.

CBP said the two U.S. citizen suspects have been charged with human smuggling and the two Mexican nationals will be held as witnesses pending their prosecution.