SAN DIEGO – Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection took two people, including one suspected of human smuggling, into custody today in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood.

According to officials, a high-speed pursuit ended Monday morning with agents taking a highly sought-after suspected human smuggler into custody on Newton Avenue near 43rd Street.

Agents say the incident began around 8:15 a.m. Monday when authorities spotted several people in the man’s black Acura, which had previously failed to yield after being spotted picking up suspected migrants. The man took off westbound on I-905 and then transferred to I-805 North, hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Officials say that they made several attempts to stop the vehicle, but were unable to get the driver to yield. The Acura was followed by a Marine aircraft that was able to spot the vehicle exiting I-805 while coordinating with Border Patrol agents on the ground.

The suspected human smuggler, whose identity has not been released, eventually came to a stop, not realizing that he was being followed by agents. When officers pulled up beside him, two passengers in the vehicle fled on foot, while the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

The two passengers who fled on foot remain at large.

Residents in Mountain View say they heard a helicopter overhead and saw the car being towed but declined to go on camera