FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man suspected of forcing entry into a local gun store was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a commercial burglary around 8:52 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street in Fallbrook.

Authorities say a suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Guillermo Macias, forced entry into a local gun store and began gathering firearms and ammunition from the display cases. The owner of the business was able to access video surveillance remotely and provide this information to law enforcement.

Deputies, Oceanside Police Department officials and California Highway Patrol surrounded the building and set up a road closure on Main Street, said the sheriff’s office. Deputies from the Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team also responded to the scene.

After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the armed suspect, authorities say Macias exited the building around 11:30 p.m. and began to run in an attempt to flee. At that time, a sheriff’s K-9 was deployed and the suspect was apprehended.

Macias, who sustained minor injuries during the arrest, was in in possession of six loaded firearms the sheriff’s office said were stolen from the business. The suspect was taken to Palomar Hospital for medical treatment and will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.