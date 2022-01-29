Suspected gang member jailed on drug, weapons charges

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A 27-year-old convicted felon who authorities said is a gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, two “ghost guns” and various burglary tools.

Shawn Orr was taken into custody in the 12500 block of Lakeshore Drive in the unincorporated Lakeside area by deputies from the Lakeside Substation’s Crime Suppression Team, said Sgt. Aaron Meleen of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A felony warrant had been issued for Orr, Meleen said. Orr was also arrested for being a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, Meleen said.

Ghost guns, also known as kit guns or 80-percent guns, are virtually untraceable weapons that can be made at home using legally purchased parts to complete the 80% already assembled. They are sold at gun shows and online.

The unfinished parts are not required under federal law to have serial numbers or a background check to purchase.

