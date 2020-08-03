Suspected DUI driver survives brutal crash with parked cars, hydrant

One of the vehicles involved in a Spring Valley wreck involving a supected DUI, hit-and-run driver.

SAN DIEGO — A driver is suspected of being intoxicated when he slammed into two parked cars in Spring Valley, then walked away from the destructive crash relatively unharmed.

The collision happened near the intersection of Akard and Kempton streets around 5 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The driver of a pickup truck slammed into a parked car, minivan and fire hydrant, flipping his own vehicle onto its roof.

The driver got out and ran off, but was tracked down by authorities in a cul de sac nearby, a CHP officer told FOX 5. The driver was detained and given a medical check for complaints of chest pain, but he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, according to officials at the scene.

Investigators released no further details.