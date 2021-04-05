Suspected DUI driver crashes stolen car during pursuit

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Deputies took a man into custody early Monday after he allegedly led an officer on a chase before crashing a stolen car.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said a deputy from the San Marcos station saw a car without headlights driving erratically around 12:30 a.m. near Descanso Road and Rancho Santa Fe Avenue. The deputy tried to stop the car but the driver took off.

Deputies said as the road curved to the right onto Alamitos Way, the driver proceeded straight and crashed through a metal fence. The car hit a tree before coming to rest in the driveway of a home near 500 Alamitos Way.

The sheriff’s department said the driver, identified as 32-year-old John Sipp, refused to comply with orders from law enforcement after the crash. A K-9 helped take him into custody and deputies learned the car he was driving was reported stolen.

Sipp was treated at Palomar Hospital for his injuries and booked into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, violating probation and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.