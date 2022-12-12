A suspected DUI driver went over the curb and crashed into a U-Haul business, said police. (Photo: SIDEO)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A suspected DUI driver went over a curb and crashed into a U-Haul business on Sunday night, said the Oceanside Police Department.

After the collision, which occurred around 11 p.m., the driver allegedly backed up and fled the scene, but was only able to travel for three blocks before the vehicle became disabled, police said.

Authorities located the vehicle on S Ditmar Street, along with the driver and a passenger. At that time, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured in the crash.

Authorities said the business, located at 802 S Coast Highway, suffered damages with financial estimates undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.