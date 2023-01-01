OCEANSIDE, Calif. – One man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and crashing into an apartment complex while people were inside, said the Oceanside Police Department.

A call came in before 3:30 p.m. Sunday that a car crashed into an apartment unit at the Sofi Ocean Hills apartment complex on 3558 Windrift Way, said Lt. Mckeen from Oceanside PD.

The male was driving a white BMW and collided with the building while individuals were inside, but no one was hurt, according to McKeen.

The exterior of the apartment unit did not suffer any structural damage, but one of the rooms inside the apartment did suffer significant damage, officials said.

Police add that the driver was not hurt but he was arrested and taken into the Vista Detention Facility.