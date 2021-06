SAN DIEGO — Police took a suspected DUI driver into custody early Tuesday after a car crashed into a Mira Mesa home.

San Diego police officers responded to Polaris Drive just before 2 a.m. They found a red 2-door Hyundai that drove through a homeowner’s lawn and crashed into a house.

Police said a woman was inside the home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

San Diego firefighters also responded to the area at the time of the crash.