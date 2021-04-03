Suspected DUI driver arrested after killing pedestrian

The cracked windshield of a vehicle shortly after its driver hit a pedestrian in Chula Vista on April 2. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting and killing a man crossing the street in the South Bay late Friday.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. Friday when a Chula Vista Police Department sergeant was in the area of L Street and Third Avenue and heard a crash nearby, according to Officer Oscar Miranda.

Police discovered a 38-year-old man had been hit by a car traveling eastbound on L Street, Miranda said. Paramedics tried to save the man’s life as he lay in the street, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of family members.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, but after sobriety tests was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department’s traffic bureau was investigating the collision, Miranda said.

