SAN DIEGO — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Palomar Mountain Saturday, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man from Escondido was driving a black Subaru Legacy in the southbound lane of South Grade Road, north of State Route 76, around 2:30 p.m.

For reasons still under investigation, authorities say the Subaru veered off the roadway down a steep embankment, where it rolled over and collided into a tree.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Subaru was transported to a local hospital for major but non-life threating injuries, CHP said.

The identity of the female passenger will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the Subaru, now identified as Jean Ramirez, was subsequently arrested by officers from CHP’s Oceanside area office. According to authorities, he’s faces multiple charges related to this incident, including suspicion of driving under the influence and homicide related charges.

An investigation is ongoing, and the California Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have information or may have witnessed this incident to call (760) 643-3400.