SAN DIEGO – A woman is dead after a man allegedly hit her with his car on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, according to San Diego Police.

Officers said early Sunday morning, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were aboard a Chevrolet Tahoe, but they eventually stopped and parked at the southbound lane of 3400 Riviera Dr.

The pair then got out of the vehicle and stood along the west sidewalk.

At the same time a Toyota Tacoma was going southbound on the same street and hit both of them while they were on the sidewalk, as well as their Chevrolet Tahoe, officials said.

The 22-year-old woman died at the scene, while the man was rushed to the hospital.

The Toyota Tacoma was being driven by a 22-year-old man who is now being charged with driving under the influence, police said.