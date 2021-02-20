Suspected drunk driver trapped, injured after North County crash

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A man in his mid-20s was hospitalized and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday after a rollover crash, police said.

Escondido Police Department dispatchers received a call about a suspected drunk driver at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Jeff Valdivia.

Police located the driver and engaged him in a pursuit, which ended when the vehicle rolled over at Ash Street and Washington Avenue, Valdivia said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the sergeant said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.