Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into parked cars

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man in his 20s was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing a black Jeep into several parked cars in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said.

San Diego Police Department dispatchers received 911 calls about the crashes at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday and officers went near the intersection of South 45th Street and Logan Avenue, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

About 10 residents helped detain the driver until police took him into custody, the officer said.

About five to 10 vehicles parked along the street were damaged in the crashes.

Information on the suspect was not immediately released.

