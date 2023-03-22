Police car is on scene of an incident.

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities responded to a suspected domestic violence incident in North County on Wednesday morning which led to a SWAT standoff, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, a call came in around 8 a.m. reporting a disturbance on the 300 Block of Apollo Drive in Vista.

Authorities say the incident involved a woman and children, who were able to safely exit the home.

Meanwhile, a male suspect, described by SDSO as the “husband,” was reported to be holding up inside a residence. Authorities say no contact has been made with the man as of noon.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.