Suspected COVID-19 cases in tigers leads to closure of Safari Park exhibit

SAN DIEGO — The Tiger Trail habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is closed after a group of Sumatran tigers may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A Safari Park spokesperson said some of the six tigers at the park were suffering from a cough and an in-house COVID-19 PCR test yielded a positive result from fecal samples. The Safari Park is now awaiting confirmation of the test results by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The tigers who may be infected were not showing concerning signs of illness other than the intermittent cough, fatigue and occasionally decreased appetite. None have required treatment, the spokesperson said.

The Tiger Trail habitat will be closed until further notice as the tigers quarantine in their usual shared habitat.

“Our dedicated team of specialists will continue to provide the tigers the best care available – monitoring them closely and treating symptoms as they may arise,” the spokesperson said. “This suspected exposure highlights the challenges of containing this virus.”

The tigers are the third species at the zoo or Safari Park who are believed to have been infected. The zoo said last week that a second snow leopard was suspected positive but how the two snow leopards were exposed to the virus has not yet been revealed.

A troop of gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park made a full recovery after they were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 on Jan. 11.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has been working to vaccinate its animals. A spokesperson said Tuesday that all susceptible species at both parks have already had or are scheduled to receive their first vaccine within the coming days.