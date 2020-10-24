Suspected Corvette carjacker crashes into hydrant after police chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two carjacking suspects were in custody Saturday morning after leading police on a chase and crashing into a fire hydrant in Pacific Beach.

The 23-year-old driver of a 2019 Corvette was on Hornblend Street at the coast around 8:45 p.m. Friday when a person with a gun opened the passenger door, got inside the car, pointed the weapon at the victim and told him to drive away, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim drove several blocks until the carjacker told him to stop the car and get out. The driver complied, and his captor got in the driver’s seat and took off, Heims said.

Officers say they later spotted the Corvette back at the same Hornblend Street address and tried to approach the vehicle, but it sped off, leading officers on a pursuit along side streets until crashing into a fire hydrant on Oliver Avenue, Heims said.

Two people in the car, including a juvenile, were arrested on suspicion of the carjacking and other crimes. No officers were reported injured.