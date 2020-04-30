Suspected car thief arrested after pursuit, crash in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 23-year-old man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of stealing another man’s car in the Hillcrest neighborhood, then leading police on a short pursuit that ended when he crashed and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

The victim, also a 23-year-old man, was sitting in his car in the 3800 block of Third Avenue around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday when he got out and walked away, leaving the car unlocked and the engine running, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

As the victim was walking away, he saw a man get into the passenger’s seat of his car, Heims said. The victim returned to his car and got into the driver’s seat, but the other man started to punch and kick him.

The car thief then got out and pulled the victim out of the driver’s side before continuing to kick and punch him on the ground, the officer said.

The suspect, identified as Miguel Garcia Carreon, drove away in the car and was spotted by a patrol officer a short time later, Heims said. A short pursuit ensued, then Carreon crashed and attempted to flee on foot, but officers caught up to him and arrested him.

Carreon was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI and carjacking, according to jail records. He was being held on $100,000 pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for Friday afternoon.