Police search a car that was reported stolen and located at USD on Thursday. (Photo: OnScene.TV

SAN DIEGO — A suspected car burglar was arrested after a standoff with police at the University of San Diego on Thursday morning, authorities said.

USD public safety officers told police they had been investigating a series of 12 cases over the last couple of months where a car seen on surveillance was suspected of being involved in vehicle burglaries within campus parking structures.

Around 5:30 a.m., the vehicle in question, a grey Chevy sedan, was located by public safety officers in the upper lot of USD’s west parking structure. At that time, officials requested assistance from the San Diego Police Department, who responded to the scene at 5400 Linda Vista Rd.

Police said the view inside the car was limited due to screens that were placed on the interior windows, but they knew at least one occupant was inside. The individual, who authorities say was a male, was not cooperative and refused to identify himself or exit the vehicle.

After running the Chevy’s plates and checking its VIN number, police were able to determine that the vehicle was reported stolen.

Police were preparing to release chemical agents into the occupied vehicle when the man decided to exit the car on his own, police said. He was then taken into custody without incident.

SDPD detectives are working with USD officials to determine if the man matches the description of the burglary suspect on the surveillance footage. Meanwhile, the man was arrested on suspicion being in possession of a stolen vehicle. His identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.