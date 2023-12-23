SAN DIEGO — A 911 call about a suspected burglary led to a police pursuit then a foot pursuit in a residential area of Rancho Santa Fe Saturday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a neighbor alerted police to a possible burglary at a home in the 6000 block of Poco Lago Saturday evening around 6:37 p.m. The caller described the suspects as three males trying to enter a home.

SDSO reports deputies were able to track down the three suspects with help from the sheriff’s helicopter when a pursuit began.

After a brief pursuit, the suspects crashed into a fence in the 13000 block of Carmel Valley Road, then fled on foot into a nearby canyon.

Police arrested all three suspects shortly after; two of the suspects were bitten by a police K-9 during the pursuit. The third suspect was taken to the hospital for asthma-related issues.

SDSO did not release any additional details on the suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation; police are still working to determine whether or not anything was stolen from the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.