SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbing a bank in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect entered a Navy Federal Credit Union, located at 4365 Imperial Ave., shortly before 3:30 p.m. and demanded money from a teller.

Authorities say the suspect took money from the bank employee and put it in a purse before leaving the scene on foot.

A short time later, SDPD said officers found a woman matching the description of the suspected bank robber nearby. Authorities say 33-year-old Tiana Jones was arrested after she was allegedly identified by a witness.

It is unknow at this time if the suspect was armed during the robbery. The amount of money taken has also not been confirmed.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the bank robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.