Suspected arson destroys 3 garages, damages 2 cars

San Diego firefighters were responding to a trash fire early Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue when they found three garages on fire and two cars damaged by flames and heat. Investigators suspect an arsonist is targeting the area. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A fire damaged three garage units and two vehicles early Saturday with firefighters now investigating the possibility of arson.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a rubbish fire inside of a trash can in the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue. Upon arrival, they found three garage units on fire and two cars damaged by flames and heat, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. David Allen told OnScene.TV.

Approximately four nearby apartments were evacuated due to the fire, Allen said.

Firefighters were able to get into the garages to put out the fires, but each was heavily damaged in the blaze.

Allen said the department dispatched the Metro Arson Strike Team, or MAST, to contribute to the investigation. The unit — comprised of firefighters and law enforcement officials — utilizes “a variety of specialized equipment in examining fire scenes,” the city’s website shows.