SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of breaking into an adult store Friday in San Diego’s Midway District had to be rescued after he got stuck in a hole he drilled into the shop’s wall, police said.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., the man entered X-Spot at 3606 Midway Dr., south of Interstate 8, through the store’s back door, San Diego police Officer Dave O’Brien said. As the suspect was in the shop, he pried a hole into the neighboring store, at which point he got stuck and needed to be extricated by San Diego Fire-Rescue crews.

Officers took the man into custody without incident, O’Brien said. His name was not publicly disclosed.

The extent of damage to the shop was unclear, but video from OnScene.TV shows a large, rectangle-shaped hole in the back of the building with some debris scattered on the ground both inside and outside.

No further details were shared by police.