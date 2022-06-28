CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of carrying a large knife and robbing a bank in Chula Vista was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department received a call around 12 p.m. from a Wells Fargo Bank employee at 826 Third Avenue about a bank robbery that involved a man with a large knife who then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, Sgt. Anthony Molina stated in a press release.

Police said officers were able to locate the armed suspect in front of the Jack in the Box at 802 Third Avenue, which is about 500 feet away from the Wells Fargo Bank. He was detained by officers without incident and identified by witnesses as the robbery suspect.

Robert Corcilius, 58, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into San Diego County Jail.

The knife the suspect was carrying is believed to be the same knife used in the robbery and was collected by officers, according to Molina.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151. They can also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.