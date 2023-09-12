SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday released photos of a vehicle suspected of striking two people in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood last month, leaving one of the pedestrians seriously injured.

The hit-and-run crash occurred on Aug. 26 around 3:36 a.m. as the two pedestrians left a business in the 4800 block of University Avenue, the local organization said in a news release.

While they were walking in the alley between 4000 Estrella Avenue and 4000 48th Street, a vehicle driving northbound in the alley struck the two men and left the scene, according to officials. One of the pedestrians, a 39-year-old, suffered a serious injury.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door silver/gray 2006 or newer Toyota Corolla with a sunroof driven by a man in his mid 20s with an average build and height.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers released this photo of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a two-person hit-and-run crash in the Colina del Sol neighborhood on Aug. 26, 2023. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

“The vehicle appears to have had panels replaced on the right front side and lower bumper that are black in color. There also appears to be a decal or damage along the right side of the vehicle behind the replaced panel,” Crime Stoppers said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to arrest in the case. Anyone who knows the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.