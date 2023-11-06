SAN DIEGO — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of trying to lure a child into a van Monday in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood.

Around 7 a.m., the San Diego Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a report of the attempt near the intersection of Ocean View Hills Parkway and Hidden Trails Drive, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

According to SDPD, a man driving a white Ford Econoline van pulled up to a young girl, complimented her looks and offered her cash to get into the van. He then got out of the van, which prompted the girl to run away.

The suspect then fled the location and was last seen southbound on Ocean View Hills Parkway, Sharki said. He is described as man in his 40s, with a full beard and mustache, wearing sunglasses, a black hat and black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.