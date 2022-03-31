POWAY, Calif. — A Poway neighborhood is feeling relief after the man suspected in a string of suspicious crimes, including a home invasion back in January, was finally caught and arrested.

“I just want to let you know we got the guy. Let the kids know they could sleep well tonight, he’s being booked downtown,” said Daniel Jestand recalling the call from detectives earlier this week.

Jestand and neighbors had been waiting for news of 33-year-old Cory Miracle’s arrest since late January.

It was Jestand’s home surveillance cameras that caught the suspect in his home while his family was sleeping. The person could be seen both outside and inside the home, leaving with several bags filled with soccer gear and some electronics.

The man seen on the video was also tied to several cars on the same street being vandalized or broken into during that same night.

Just days after the video was shared, detectives had a suspect name: Cory Miracle.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking there for a little bit every now and then. The fact that I can drive down our street and not look at every person that’s walking down the road to see if he looks familiar is going to be nice,” Jestand said.

Neighbors have expressed appreciation for work and attention of detectives with the sheriff’s department and assisting agencies. Jestand is also thankful he and his neighbors spoke out and stood up for their neighborhood.

“They immediately had patrol on our street. It did help bring our neighborhood together and to look out for each other.”

Miracle is charged on suspicion of burglary and vandalism and will be arraigned at 8 a.m. Friday morning in downtown San Diego at the Central courthouse.